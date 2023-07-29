Iran’s export to Afghanistan hits $44m via Dowqarun border

Iran’s export to Afghanistan stood at 150,126 tons worth $44.5 million through the Dowqarun border during the first four months of the current Iranian year, registering an 8% and 7% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Davandeh said on Saturday.

He added that the main commodities exported by Iran to Afghanistan include foodstuffs, petroleum products, and a variety of building materials.

During the same period, 170,829 tons of goods worth $596.2 million were transited to Afghanistan via Iran’s Dowqarun border from other countries.

Also, he added that 20,272 tons of goods worth $48.8 million had been transited from Afghanistan to other countries through Iran’s Dowqarun border.

