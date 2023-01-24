Palestinian Resistance tests missile in Gaza Strip

Several missiles were launched toward the sea during the missile test.

The test was conducted in order to increase the readiness of the Resistance for a possible conflict with the Zionist regime.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.

Recently, the Resistance has been able to target most of the occupied territories with its missiles, surprising the Zionist regime in the Battle of Saif al-Quds.

MP/5691156