Borrell's remarks show EU not ready to take costly step

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments while speaking at "The History of Foreign Relations Conference" in Tehran on Monday.

"Borrell's remarks earlier today apparently say that the European Union is not prepared to take a costly step," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"We issued a stark warning to the European Union that if it takes any action against a governmental entity in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has played and continues to play a very important role in the fight against terrorism in the region like the past years; Iran's response will be strong, effective and reciprocal," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian criticized certain radical remarks by some EU parliamentary against the IRGC, describing the EU Parliament's resolution, which calls for blacklisting the IRGC, as irrational and out of the human rights framework.

He called on the EU states to adopt a realist approach and get away from sensationalism.

The foreign minister further said the Islamic Republic of Iran calls for easing the tensions and returning to talks.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not have the slightest hesitation in protecting its sovereignty, interests and territorial integrity," underlined the top Iranian diplomat.

MNA