EU adopts new package of sanctions on Iran: presidency

The Swedish EU presidency said in a tweet that the EU ministers adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran for alleged human rights violations during the recent riots in the country.

The tweet said that the EU strongly condemns the alleged brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against the protesters (foreign-backed rioters) without giving further details about the sanctioned entities and individuals.

Sources told Reuters last week that EU foreign ministers would add 37 individual entries to the EU's sanctions against Iran at their meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament last week called on the EU Council to put Iran's IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations.

Iran has warned against such an EU move with Parliament speaker Ghalibaf saying the European armies in the region will be treated as terrorist groups in case the EU does that against the IRGC.

