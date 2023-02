"WH is in no position to even talk about HR. Slaughtering of 2M ppl in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen & Syria, & blowing into the fire of the Ukrainian war are results of American interventionism," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.

Urging Americans to stop making hypocritical statements, he said, "Stop hypocrisy. The great nation of Iran knows well the malevolence behind nice-looking words."

RHM/