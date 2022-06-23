  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2022, 8:23 AM

Iran FM offers condolences to Afghanistan over deadly quake

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister has offered condolences to the people of Afghanistan over the Wednesday deadly quake and said that Iran will stay with Afghanistan in difficult times.

"In these difficult moments, we are with the noble and patient people of Afghanistan," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister went on to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake and asked Gol Almighty for forgiveness for the deceased and speedy recovery for the injured.

Iran's aid shipment will be delivered quickly to Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian further stressed.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan on Wednesday and it was reported that it had killed 1000 people and injured hundereds more. 

