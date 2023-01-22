Intelligence Min. slams European Parliament’s anti-Iran act

The ministry's statement highlighted that not only does the EU not have a clear understanding of the facts, but it has become a puppet of the US state terrorism, the Zionist regime, and anti-national and unpopular groups.

Europeans would not have committed the illegal move against IRGC, which is contrary to Article 2, paragraph 7 of the Charter of the United Nations if they reviewed the experience of similar attempts by the US, it added.

The question that the European people should ask members of the European Parliament and western governments is what the benefit of this so-called boycott against the largest Takfiri counterterrorism force in the West Asian region is, the statement read.

The Ministry announces its all-out support for the IRGC which is an anti-terrorist, anti-arrogant entity, it added.

The Ministry reserves the right to take any retaliatory action against any moves that undermine the security of the Islamic Republic, it underlined.

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted an amendment which was added to an annual foreign policy report, calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on their terror list. The parliament also passed another resolution on Thursday, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and putting the IRGC on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during the recent riots.

This is while Iran’s intelligence bodies have found footprints of American and other Western spy agencies in recent violent riots inside Iran which claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces.

The move by the European Parliament has been strongly condemned by Iranian officials, commanders, and the Armed Forces.

