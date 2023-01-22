Unwise act of European Parliament violates intl. rights

Referring to the recent move by the European Parliament to designate the IRGC as a “terrorist” entity, Mohammad Dehghan called Europe's act against international law.

He added that the measure violates the political independence and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The EU must be internationally accountable in this regard, he further noted.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is recognized as the official military force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in article 150 of the Constitution, he pointed out.

The act is regarded as a blind adherence to the policies of the US and a desecration of the constitutional principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its structures, he underlined.

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted an amendment which was added to an annual foreign policy report, calling on the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on their terror list. The parliament also passed another resolution on Thursday, calling for more sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities and putting the IRGC on the EU terrorist list over alleged human rights violations during the recent riots.

This is while Iran’s intelligence bodies have found footprints of American and other Western spy agencies in recent violent riots inside Iran which claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces.

The move by the European Parliament has been strongly condemned by Iranian officials, commanders, and the Armed Forces.

