Tehran rules out holding any direct talks with Americans

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Nasser Kan’ani briefed reporters about Tehran's stances on regional and international developments.

For more than 40 years, the US government has had a long history of wrong, unconstructive and destructive approaches toward the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kan’ani said, referring to Tehran-Washington relations.

The nature of America's behavior towards the Iranian nation and government is hostile, he said, adding that regarding the issue of sanctions, the US government has committed gross violations of human rights.

Regarding the last status of JCPOA revival talks, he stressed that Tehran's agenda is pursuing the nuclear issue and lifting the cruel and unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The exchange of messages between the two sides is underway, he also said, adding that failure to hold official meetings does not mean failure to exchange messages and views.

Referring to the recent rumors about the meeting of Iran's envoy to the UN and the US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, the Iranian diplomat said that Iran has not held any direct bilateral negotiations with the US government.

Referring to IAEA's determination to visit Tehran on the nuclear issues, he said that Grossi is not the responsible authority to comment on the issue of nuclear negotiations and the lifting of sanctions.

At the same time, he noted that Iran's relations with IAEA will be continuing.

Iran to take serious, regretful acts in response to Europe

Kan’ani, once again, reacted to the EU's decision to blacklist IRGC, saying, "Europe must know that Iran has the necessary strength and will to reciprocate such uncalculated and ill-considered actions."

Tehran's measure must be in line with Europe's behavior, he also said, noting that the country will take serious and regretful action in response to such moves.

Referring to IRGC's great services to regional countries in the fight against terrorism, Kan’ani said that Europe owes the IRGC's decisive fight against the Daesh and Takfiri terrorist groups.

