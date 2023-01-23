Blacklisting IRGC needs an EU state's court decision: Borrell

The European Parliament last week called on the EU Council to put Iran's IRGC on its list of terrorist organizations.

The EU cannot list the IRGC as a terrorist entity until such a designation has been determined by a court, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday, media reported.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that they will not exclude any option regarding sanctions against Iran.

Moreover, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before entering a meeting of the EU foreign ministers on Monday that the European Union should approve the new package of sanctions against Tehran, adding that the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization will also be discussed in today's meeting.

This is while IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said on Twitter he is traveling to Brussels with Iran and Ukraine on his agenda.

Iran has warned against such an EU move with Parliament speaker Ghalibaf saying the European armies in the region will be treated as terrorist groups in case the EU does that against the IRGC.

MNA/14011103000274