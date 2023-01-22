Europeans unable to face IRGC on battlefield: Gen. Salami

Speaking in the parliament's closed session on Sunday, Major General Salami pointed to the EU's decision to blacklist IRGC and said that the Europeans are part of a global hybrid war against the Iranian nation.

"By Europe, I mean some countries that are always ready to prompt challenges, wars and crises against the beloved nation of Iran, especially the UK, France, Germany and the Netherlands," Gen. Salami said.

He said that those European states were spearheading the anti-Iran fight during the recent riots in the country, saying that those states are sheltering the notorious MKO terrorists, who have been responsible for martyring 17,000 Iranians.

The IRGC chief went on to say that the European states during the recent riots were trying to fool and provoke youths to burn and destroy what the nation has achieved since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He further noted that the European states brought to the Iranian nation nothing but instigating sedition in which the independence and sovereignty of the country were to be destroyed.

"Today, the IRGC guarantees the world's energy and trade security in the world's most strategic waterway, [namely the Strait of Hormuz]," noted Gen. Salami.

"We want to make it clear to Europe: we have options and power and the scope of our power is really broad. We have access to everywhere," he further said.

The IRGC chief called on the Europeans not to make a wrong decision, adding that "the Europeans cannot face IRGC on the battlefield."

"Islamic Iran has the experience of defeating big powers and Iran has overcome the will of Europe to impose sanctions," he continued to note.

He ridiculed the Western countries' attempt to put an end to Iran's regional influence, saying that the Westerners are now sidelined everywhere in the region.

"We will save the Islamic Ummah from the evil of your rule, Wait and see: if you go towards more animosity, so do we...and if you want to act friendly, we will do the same," the IRGC chief further noted.

MNA/FNA14011102000936