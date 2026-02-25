Iran, Lebanon ties deep-rooted in cultural bonds: Pezeshkian

He made the comments on Tuesday at the credential ceremony of Lebanon’s newly-appointed ambassador to Tehran Ahmad Sweidan, highlighting that that the two nations have consistently stood by one another through both difficult and prosperous times.

The Iranian president said Tehran closely follows developments in Lebanon and sincerely hopes the Lebanese people can live in peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian described the Israeli regime as the main source of instability in Lebanon and the wider region, citing repeated attacks and expansionist policies as threats to regional security.

He stressed that Iran’s position on such actions is clear and firmly based on defending the rights of regional nations.

The president reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Arab and Islamic countries, particularly Lebanon, and highlighted the ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral ties.

Lebanon's Ambassador Sweidan, for his part, conveyed greetings from Lebanese leaders, and described the Iran-Lebanon relations as strong, resilient, and steadily expanding despite external pressures.

