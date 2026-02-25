UNGA resolution on Ukraine fails to promote lasting peace

The permanent mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has clarified its negative vote on a draft resolution concerning the Ukraine war during the 23rd plenary meeting of the eleventh emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly, held on February 24, 2026, in New York City.

Iran’s representative reaffirmed Tehran’s consistent position since 2022, emphasizing its principled commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter.

He stressed the need for full respect by all UN member states for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and internationally recognized borders, as well as refraining from the threat or use of force.

The Iranian envoy underlined Iran’s support for a durable peace in Ukraine, stating that any sustainable solution must address the root causes of the conflict, including provocative actions and decisions by certain states and NATO.

Expressing regret that the draft resolution did not address these underlying issues, the representative argued that the text was introduced at an inappropriate time and without transparent prior consultations. The official voiced concern that the resolution could deepen divisions and potentially serve geopolitical rivalries rather than promote lasting peace.

Iran also firmly rejected allegations of supporting any party to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution, backed by Western countries, was adopted with 107 votes in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstentions. The United States abstained, while Russia voted against.

