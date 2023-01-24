Iraqi FM calls for resuming Vienna negotiations

Hussein made the remarks in a meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo.

The Iraqi foreign minister also appreciated the role of the United Nations in Iraq by providing aid and supporting the democratic process.

The Iraqi government is committed to implementing its program in meeting the needs of the Iraqi society in restoring balance and fighting terrorism, he cited.

The top Iraqi diplomat also described the current security situation in his country as favorable.

DiCarlo, for her part, emphasized the support of the United Nations to Iraq's territorial integrity and its support for the security and stability of Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

