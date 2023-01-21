Iran interior minister reacts to anti-IRGC EU Parliament move

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday that calls for blacklisting the IRGC.

The resolution has been sent to the European Council to decide on it.

In reaction to the anti-Iran move, the Iranian Minister of Interior said that the EU will be undoubtedly the main loser of the unwise decision.

The decision proves the fall of rationalism, politics, and realism among the European states, Vahidi underlined.

He further noted that turning a blind eye to the IRGC’s fight against takfiri terrorist groups will further strengthen the terrorists.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani termed the western countries as the "world club of terrorists" adding that the club hates the IRGC because it is "the largest anti-terrorism entity in the world."

