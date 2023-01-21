IRGC saved Europeans from ISIL terrorists attacks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Tobias Billström, on Friday.

IRGC played a constructive role in the fight against the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq, Syria, and the West Asia region, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, "By destroying ISIL, IRGC saved European capitals from the attacks of this terrorist group."

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of bilateral and international interest.

In the conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister strongly criticized the non-constructive position of the European Parliament towards the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and expressed hope that the relations between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue on a constructive path during Sweden's presidency of the European Union.

He emphasized that the destructive actions of the European Parliament towards the IRGC are against the United Nations Charter.

Regarding the need to expand the scope of consultation between Tehran and Stockholm, Amir-Abdollahian said that the historical relations between the two countries should not be affected by some people with personal and terrorist interests.

Swedish diplomat, Tobias Billström, for his part, emphasized his country's efforts during the European Union's presidency to expand the dialogues between the European Union and Iran.

Tobias Billström referred to the recent resolution of the European Parliament towards Iran's IRGC, saying that this resolution is a non-binding resolution.

