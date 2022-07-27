US needs to be realistic, take practical step for agreement

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs held a telephone conversation with Joseph Borrell, the European Union's foreign policy chief, to review and exchange views on the latest status of the talks on the removal of the sanctions on Iran.

In the telephone conversation, the foreign minister of Iran thanked Joseph Burrell and his deputy Enrique Mora's the efforts and said that "There should no doubt in the will of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong and lasting agreement."

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized, "If the United States takes a realistic step towards finding a solution and reaching an agreement, a good agreement is within reach which is acceptable to all parties."

He reminded that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always shown its goodwill and a serious will to reach an agreement since the beginning of the talks.

Referring to the recently presented text by Borrell, he emphasized, "Iran welcomes the continuation of the path of diplomacy and negotiation."

He called on Washington to take steps in practice to reach an agreement.

European Union foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell, for his part said in the phone conversation that the Iranian side has so far shown positive and serious will in the negotiation process and now is the time for the negotiations to reach a favorable result.

Borrell once again emphasized his and his deputy's readiness to facilitate and accelerate the process of reaching an agreement through contacts and consultations with all parties.

The two sides further discussed and exchanged views about how to continue the path forward.

