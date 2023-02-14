4 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq's Kirkuk

According to the Baghdad Al-Yawm news agency, an informed source said that four ISIL terrorists have been killed in an area named Wadi al-Shay located in Kirkuk.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

Recently, Iraqi officials have reported that 17 ISIL members have been killed in the country's military operations in northern Iraq and five others have been detained in the city of Hawija and Salah Al-Din Governorate.

TM/5709764