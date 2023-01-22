Iran to possibly quit NPT if Europe not stop hostile stances

Reacting to a recent move by the European Union to designate the IRGC as a “terrorist” entity, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters on Sunday, "Parliament's Sunday measure that binds the government to designate the armies of the European countries as terrorist is a countermeasure."

Referring to his conversations with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, Amir-Abdollahian said that the resolution is not binding and it's just an expression of the feelings of a part of the European Parliament representatives.

Answering a question about whether withdrawal from the NPT would be one of Iran's countermeasures, Amir-Abdollahian said, "A small number of European political leaders, including the German Foreign Minister, have no experience in the field of diplomacy."

Therefore, if they do not move in the direction of rationality and do not correct their positions, any measure is possible, he noted.

