Parliament speaker meets IRGC chief after EU's hostile move

Ghalibaf met Salami to declare support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the EU's hostile move against the IRGC.

The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday that calls for blacklisting the IRGC. The resolution has been sent to the European Council to decide on it.

Different Iranian officials have warned against such an action on the part of the EU.

Reacting to the EU's illegal act, the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman in a tweet said, "The reason for the anger of the 'Global Club of Terrorists' at the IRGC is clear. It is because the force is the largest anti-terrorism organization in the world."

