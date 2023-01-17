Yoon's remark on Iran irrelevant to Seoul-Tehran ties

Addressing the UAE-based Korean forces during a recent trip to the Persian Gulf Arab state, Yoon drew a parallel between the alleged threat posed to his country by North Korea and what he called the "threat" facing Abu Dhabi from Iran. He then described Iran as the "most-threatening nation" to the UAE.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly slammed the South Korean president's latest remarks on Iran's relations with the United Arab Emirates as totally "invalid," saying it expects an explanation from Seoul.

Nasser Kan'ani, the ministry's spokesman, said on Monday that Tehran is following up on Yoon Suk Yeol's "interventionist" remarks concerning the quality of the Islamic Republic's relations with the UAE.

In a text message to reporters, the Seoul foreign ministry urged against "unnecessary overinterpretation" of the remark, saying it was made while encouraging South Korean soldiers.

It added the remark was "irrelevant" to South Korea's diplomatic ties with Iran or other countries.

"Since forging diplomatic ties with Iran in 1962, our country has long maintained friendly and cooperative ties with Iran, and our commitment to continue developing friendly bilateral relations with Iran remains firm," the ministry said, Yonhap reported.

MNA/