Iran, Turkey FMs emphasize protecting regional stability

In the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo, the two Iranian and Turkish diplomats emphasized the need for establishing consensus among major Islamic countries, especially members of the D-8 organization, stopping the Zionist regime's aggression and safeguarding the region's lasting stability and security.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the issues on the agenda of 11th summit of the organization which is scheduled to be held this Thursday with the participation of presidents of eight countries, including President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey reviewed the latest developments in the region, focusing on the latest situation in Gaza and the continued crimes of the Zionist regime against innocent people in Palestine and Lebanon, especially the Israeli regime's aggression against Syria by targeting the country's defense and economic infrastructure, emphasizing the need for consensus among major Islamic countries, especially members of the D-8 organization for stopping the Zionist regime's aggression and safeguarding the region's stability and lasting security.

