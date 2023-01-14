Happy to see Syria-Turkey dialogue deepening

Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers Hossein Amir-Abdollaian and Faisal Mekdad held a meeting followed by a press conference in Damascus on Saturday afternoon.

In the press conference, the Iranian foreign minister described the bilateral relations between the two nations as being in the best possible situation.

"The President of Syria invited Ayatollah Raeisi to visit Damascus and I will do our best to prepare for this trip," Amir-Abdollahian said.

He added, "Various agreements have been signed between the two countries, which are being implemented, and during this trip, we reached an agreement with the Syrian Foreign Minister to extend the long-term strategic cooperation document between the two countries, and it will be signed in the near future."

Amir-Abdollahian said, "During the meeting with the President of Syria, we discussed bilateral, strategic, regional and international issues of interest to both sides, and the views of both sides were the same."

He stated, "National sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries must be respected and we continue our diplomatic efforts to bring closer and resolve problems and disputes between Syria and Turkey."

The top Iranian diplomat also said, "When we felt that there was a possibility that Turkish forces would attack northern Syria, we entered the matter to prevent that."

Amir-Abdollahian added, "We are very pleased that our contacts with Syria and Turkey led to the deepening of the dialogue between the two countries."

He added, "Cooperation between Tehran and Damascus continues in all fields, especially in the field of energy, and consultations were held on the establishment of thermal power plants in Syria."

The Syrian Foreign Minister, for his part, thanked once again for Tehran's support for Damascus and said that the two countries seek to expand their economic and trade relations to counter Western sanctions.

