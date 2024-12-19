13 dead after naval speedboat hits ferry off Mumbai

Three navy personnel are among the dead, while more than 100 people have been rescued, Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Footage of the incident posted online shows the speedboat circling before smashing into the ferry, which later capsized.

The Indian navy said there had been an "engine malfunction". An inquiry has been ordered to find out what led to the collision, according to local media reports.

The privately owned ferry was making its way to the Elephanta Caves, a popular tourist destination, when it was hit by the speedboat.

"A Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry," the navy said, adding that it regretted the "tragic loss" of life.

Gautam Gupta told The Times of India that he initially thought the speedboat had been performing stunts and was filming it from the deck when it crashed into the ferry.

Another passenger who was on board told media that he had swum for 15 minutes before another boat came to their rescue.

Anil Bamane, who was one of the first rescuers at the scene, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the air was filled with the sound of crying and screams for help.

Survivors told local media that ferry staff had not provided any instructions following the collision, leaving passengers to scramble to safety on their own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences to the families of the victims of the incident and called the incident saddening.

He also announced 200,000 rupees ($2,352; £1,869) for the families of the deceased, as well as 50,000 rupees for those injured in the accident.

MA/PR