Palestine, Lebanon panel at D-8 summit to be held in Egypt

The summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8), which is set to be chaired by Egypt on Thursday, will feature a special session on Palestine and Lebanon, said Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry highlighted the significance of the D-8 summit, which includes Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh. The group, founded in 1997 in Türkiye, aims to strengthen economic and social ties among its members.

Abdelatty participated in the 21st Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, which is part of preparations for the 11th summit of the organization. The meeting focused on global and regional issues, with Egypt taking over the group's presidency from Bangladesh.

“The timing of the summit is crucial, coinciding with regional and international pressures and unprecedented economic challenges,” Abdelatty said.

He also underscored the direct impact of these events on developing countries, particularly the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza and its devastating consequences, including infrastructure destruction and a humanitarian catastrophe.

He pointed to Israel’s actions in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon, stressing that these violations of international law prompted Egypt to propose a dedicated session on Palestine and Lebanon during the summit.

The Egyptian minister also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation within the group’s sectors, exploring new opportunities for economic and trade collaboration, boosting private sector participation, attracting investment and fostering youth engagement.

An Iranian delegation headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian is also attending the Cairo D8 summit.

