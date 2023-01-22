Lebanese army on alert after yet another Israeli aggression

The official Lebanese news agency reported that the Israeli aggressor forces, which included two bulldozers, an armored vehicle and several soldiers, advanced towards "Wadi Hunin" in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning.

According to Lebanese sources, following these attacks, the Lebanese army was been put on alert to prevent any attack on the border region of the country.

This comes after on Thursday, the Lebanese army did not allow the Israeli military to complete the excavation at the border wall. In response to the alert of the Lebanese army, the regime's military also deployed its tanks and other military equipment in the area.

The Israeli regime's aggression on Lebanon has been strongly condmend by the Lebanese government that has called for the international community's help in th face of violations of its air, land and water space. Lebanon has asked the United Nations to intervene to stop cush aggression. Moreover, Israeli warplanes have repeatedly bombed different parts of Syria from Lebanon's airspace.

