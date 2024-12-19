Deadly plane crash in Argentina kills pilot, co-pilot

A plane that was coming into land at San Fernando Airport in Buenos Aires overshot the runway and crashed into a house, the Express reported.

Reports claimed the plane appeared to lose control as it came into land at about midday local time on December 18.

The jet appeared to then try to speed up and take off again, but it instead left the runway and crashed into a house at high speed, Clarin reported.

It then erupted into flames, killing the pilot and co-pilot - who were the only people on board at the time, the report added.

