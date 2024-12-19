Iran embassy pursues case of 2 nationals killed in France

Sympathizing with the families of the victims, the head of Consular Section of the Iranian Embassy to France provided them with the latest information about the incident and expressed its readiness for any cooperation including providing the consular services needed in this regard.

Given that the families of the victims reside in the west part of Iran, necessary coordination was made with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' representative office in Kermanshah to provide the usual required services.

On Saturday December 14, five people died in shootings in northern France, including near a migrant camp, and a 22-year-old man has turned himself in to police, according to French media.

Four people - including two security guards and two men staying in the camp - were fatally shot in Loon-Plage, a stretch of coastline near Dunkirk, the city's chief prosecutor Charlotte Huet said in a statement, as reported by French media.

Two men aged 19 and 30, said to have been Iranian nationals, were shot dead as they walked along a road in Mardyck, in northern France on December 14. The men had been heading for the makeshift camp where they had reportedly been living for the last month.

MA/ISN1403092921002