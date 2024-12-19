Iran FM meets with Turkish, Egyptian counterparts in Cairo

Iran's top diplomat met and held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interests.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Foreign ministers of the D-8 member states held their summit earlier on Wednesday.

Heads of state of the group will also meet on Thursday, discussing political and economic developments in the Islamic world.

Araghchi is accompanying Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian who arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening to attend the summit.

Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Bangladesh are members of D-8.

MNA/IRN