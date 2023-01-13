  1. Politics
Iran to mightily continue its support for Lebanon: FM

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Iran will mightily continue its support for the Lebanese people, government, and Resistance forces, says Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollhian made the remarks upon his arrival in the Lebanese capital of Beirut late Thursday. 

He said that his visit to Lebanon is at the official invitation extended by his Lebanese counterpart and aimed at bilateral consultations on bilateral ties, regional and international developments, including the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

He also stressed that the strong support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Lebanon continues like in the past. "The Islamic Republic of Iran will mightily continue its support for the Lebanese people, government, and Resistance forces."

Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry.

