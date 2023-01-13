Iranian, Turkish FMs to meet next week

Speaking in Rwanda, the third stop of his Africa trip, Cavusoglu said he would meet with Amir-Abdollahian next Tuesday, and “the Iranian President can also visit Turkey in the upcoming days.”

Amir-Abdollahian’s planned visit comes amid Russian-mediated efforts to convene a meeting between the Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers. Russia and Iran, which are backing Damascus against the country’s armed opposition groups, have long been pressing Ankara to engage in a political dialogue with the Syrian government, Al-Manitor reported.

Ankara, Tehran and Moscow are also founding members of the so-called “Astana process” aiming to find a political solution to the Syrian civil war.

Cavusoglu said that Damascus, Moscow and Ankara have not found a date yet, but it might be as soon as early February.

The Turkish defense and intelligence chiefs met their Syrian and Russian counterparts in Moscow last month in the first high-level contact between Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade.

MNA/PR