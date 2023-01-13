Palestinian teen martyred in Israeli raid on West Bank

Identified as Abdul Hadi Fakhri Nazzal, the Palestinian martyr was shot in the chest and neck by the Zionist forces during the Thursday raid on the town of Qabatiya.

Earlier on Thursday, Zionist forces shot another Palestinian man, Habib Mohammad Ikmail, in the head in the same town. The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead in a hospital in Jenin, Press TV reported.

According to reports, heavy gunfire started after Zionist forces surrounded a house of an activist in the town. Three more Palestinians were also injured during the attack, according to the Ministry of Health.

Also on Thursday, a Palestinian named Samir Ouni Harbi Aslan was killed while trying to stop Zionist forces from arresting his son at Qalandiya refugee camp north of al-Quds. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 41-year-old man was shot in the chest during the raid.

Footage posted on social media showed Aslan wounded and lying on the ground, surrounded by soldiers. He was later taken by Palestinians and his death was declared at a nearby medical center, according to Palestinian media.

The Zionist forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank in 2022 was the highest in 16 years.

Reacting to fresh Israeli crimes, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said in a Wednesday statement that Palestinian people will continue to defend themselves and the al-Aqsa Mosque until the end of the occupation and liberation of holy sites.

MNA/PR