EU fails to get US, G7 support for blocking Russia oil supply

The European Union has failed to get the United States’ and G7 support in order to jointly block Russian oil deliveries under its 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, a diplomatic source in Brussels has told TASS.

"The EU presented to the US and G7 its plan to fully prohibit European businesses from transporting Russian oil and providing any kind of maintenance, supply, financing and insurance services to tankers that transport Russian oil, no matter what flag they are flying. The European Commission invited partners to impose similar restrictions on their companies. The United States refused," the diplomat said.

He added that he "does not exclude the possibility of Washington imposing its own measures in due time and on its own terms."

"Other G7 partners said that joining the EU sanctions was possible, but stopped short of giving any clear promises," the source added.

MNA