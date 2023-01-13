Amir-Abdollahian voices Iran readiness to cooperate with G20

Amir-Abdollahian attended the Webinar Meeting of the Foreign Ministers on Thursday evening to elaborate on the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran on significant global issues and the key role of southern states in the international arena.

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat called for practical steps to further boost global peace, stability, and security.

The world is currently facing multi-faceted and complicated crises besides the prospect of returning COVID-19, conflict, war, terrorism, underdevelopment as well as the consequences of poverty and economic inequality, he said.

However, some states are seeking their own unilateral interests instead of cooperating to deal with global challenges and crises, he underlined.

A number of states try to put some independent states under pressure and demand multilateralism by affecting the international financial and economic institutions as well as imposing unilateral and oppressive sanctions, he further noted.

Setting up the troika of southern states to secure the interests of the people of the South, multilateral, regional, and international cooperation within the framework of cooperation to stabilize energy security in the world while striving for food security, multi-layered cooperation in transportation and transit, the fair and peaceful use of nuclear energy besides moving towards public nuclear disarmament in the world, combating terrorism, extremism and bolstering religious tolerance, as well as creating an independent media for the South are suggestions put forwarded by Iran, he stated.

The foreign ministers of India, Armenia, Oman, the Maldives, Panama, Jamaica, Kenya, El Salvador, Georgia, Uganda, Tunisia, and the Dominican Republic also expressed their viewpoints.

