Iran welcomes talks between Syria, Turkey

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday in Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian said, "We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey and we welcome any dialogue and negotiation to solve the problems between these two countries."

"We believe that the Astana format should be strengthened to solve the existing problems by allowing Syria to participate," he added.

Referring to his visit to Beirut, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine against the threats of the Zionist regime."

Equipped with high technology, Iran is ready to construct and renovate power plants in Lebanon, the minister added.

Asked about the ongoing political deadlock in Lebanon amid the parliament’s failure to elect a new president, Amir-Abdollahian said this is an internal affair of the country. “Iran does not interfere in the internal affairs of Lebanon and we believe that Lebanese political trends have enough experience for choosing a new president,” he said.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to Iran-Saudi talks, saying, "We had several talks with Saudi Arabia in Baghdad in the past months."

He said he had a short meeting with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Jordan last month.

Iran has never been the country that took the first step in severing ties with Muslim states, Amir-Abdollahian added.

"We welcome the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the reopening of embassies."

Bou Habib, for his part, said that Beirut supports stability in Iran and rejects any interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

He added that Lebanon welcomes the expansion of bilateral ties with Iran.

