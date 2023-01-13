Amir-Abdollahian meets with al-Nakhalah

Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Ziyad al-Nakhalah during his visit to Beirut, Lebanon on Friday.

Earlier today, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with his Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

During the meeting, he emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Lebanon's stability and security.

He voiced Iran's readiness to help the Lebanese people regarding the electricity and energy issues in the country, saying, "We are ready to help repair the power plants in Lebanon as well as build new power plants."

