India, US press pause on trade talks

India and the US have decided to defer the proposed three-day meeting of their trade negotiators to finalise the text of the interim trade pact as Washington resets global tariffs after the country's Supreme Court struck down the Donald Trump administration's sweeping reciprocal duty regime.

The meeting had been scheduled to start on Monday in Washington

New Delhi is also likely to seek legal opinion on the implications of the judgment, a senior government official told ET.

"The meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date," another official said, adding that both sides are of the view that the talks be scheduled after they evaluate the latest developments and their implications.

US President Donald Trump on Friday imposed a 10% tariff on all countries, including India, after the country's Supreme Court struck down higher reciprocal tariffs. Trump raised the tariff to 15% on Saturday.

