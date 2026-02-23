US troops begin withdrawal from Syria

US forces have begun withdrawing from Syria, departing their largest military base in the country, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

A correspondent for the network said American troops have initiated the process of leaving Syria and relocating to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

According to the report, US forces are currently withdrawing from their largest base in Syria, identified as the Qasrak base located in the northwestern countryside of Hasakah province.

The withdrawal reportedly includes the transfer of personnel and equipment to the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

No further details regarding the scale, timeline, or broader scope of the withdrawal process have yet been released.

