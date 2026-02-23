Tehran aims to deepen defense ties with African states

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the importance of Africa, particularly independent states, in Iran’s foreign and defense policy during a meeting with his Burkinabe counterpart in Tehran.

He underlined plans to expand strategic relations with countries in West Africa, especially Burkina Faso, while praising its stance condemning actions against Iran.

During his meeting with General Célestin Simporé, Minister of State in charge of War and Defense of Burkina Faso, Nasirzadeh expressed appreciation for Burkina Faso’s position condemning the hostile actions against Iran and for sending messages of solidarity and condolences to the country throughout different events.

He stressed that Africa holds a significant place in Iran’s foreign and defense strategy. He reiterated Tehran’s principled policy of expanding cooperation with sovereign and revolutionary states in West Africa, with special focus on Burkina Faso.

Nasirzadeh described recent political movements in the Sahel region, including Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, as popular responses to colonial policies. He pointed to the growing coordination among these countries and the establishment of the Alliance of Sahel States as a notable step against external pressure.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s support for independent nations facing Western attempts to undermine sovereignty and national autonomy.

For his part, General Simporé expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and paid respect to the victims of the 12-day war, praising Iran’s resistance in defending its identity and independence.

“We believe the world can achieve complete peace if relations based on domination are broken and more space is given to justice and peace,” he said.

