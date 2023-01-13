Iran FM hold talks with Lebanese PM, parl. speaker in Beirut

Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Lebanese capital late Thursday met with Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati to discuss regional and bilateral issues.

He also held a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister held a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Lebanon's stability and security. He also voiced Iran's readiness to help the Lebanese people regarding the electricity and energy issues in the country.

