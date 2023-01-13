Iran supports stability of Lebanon: Amir-Abdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut late Thursday held talks with his Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on bilateral, regional and international issues.

During the meeting, he emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Lebanon's stability and security.

The Iranian foreign minister also urged all Lebanese parties to hold dialogue to complete the political process in Lebanon.

He also voiced Iran's readiness to help the Lebanese people regarding the electricity and energy issues in the country, saying, "We are ready to help repair the power plants in Lebanon as well as build new power plants."

He also expressed hope that with the formation of the new government of Lebanon, the meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between Iran and Lebanon will be held as soon as possible.

Abdallah Bou Habib, for his part, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the stability of Lebanon, saying that Lebanon also supports stability in Iran.

He also welcomed the expansion of cooperation between Lebanon and the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields.

Upon his arrival in Beirut, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will mightily continue its support for the Lebanese people, government, and Resistance forces.

Amir-Abdollahian is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berry.

