Araghchi says to likely meet with Witkoff Thursday in Geneva

Talking to the CBS News on Sunday, Araghchi said that the Iranian negotiating team headed by him are working to prepare a framework draft for a potential agreement, adding that he will likely meet with the US negotiator Steve Witkoff in Geneva on Thursday.

"If they (American side) want to find a resolution for Iran's peaceful nuclear program, the only way is diplomacy," the Iranian negotiator said, adding that "there is still a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game. A solution is at our reach."

He further stressed that any military build-up cannot help find a solution.

In response to a question whether the Iranian team will have a draft proposal within two to three days, Araghchi said that "we are still working on that....we are trying to make it something which consists of elements which can accommodate both sides' concerns."

"When we meet, probably this Thursday in Geneva, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal. This is my understanding. I see it quite possible," Araghchi added.

He later argued that a better deal than 2015's JCPOA is possible.

The lead Iranian negotiator further stressed Iran's right to enrichment of uranium, but still said that a solution could be obtained despite Trump's administration on zero enrichment.

He later stressed the peaceful nature of Iranian atomic program, saying that Tehran does not want to give it up and wants to exercise its right.

MNA