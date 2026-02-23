Iran Army to defend territorial integrity 'to last breath'

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said the responsibility of the armed forces in today’s changing environment is decisive, emphasizing readiness to counter hybrid warfare and strategic pressure.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Army Command and Staff College, he stressed that Iran will continue defending its independence, territorial integrity, and political system.

During the ceremony, Hatami congratulated the graduates of the Army Command and Staff University and highlighted the evolving security environment facing the country.

He stated that recent hostile efforts aimed at harming the nation and its system had failed repeatedly, adding that such developments increase the Army’s responsibility.

Addressing claims of invincibility by adversaries, he rejected those assertions as false and cited historical conflicts — including wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq — as examples of failed military interventions. He argued that external forces enter with threats and intimidation but ultimately withdraw in defeat.

The Army chief described current threats as part of a broader “hybrid war” spanning political, economic, social, military, psychological, and cognitive domains.

He emphasized that the key to confronting hybrid threats is awareness and an accurate understanding of enemy objectives. He defined resistance as rooted in correct knowledge and strategic insight, adding that awareness of mission and command guidance is central to maintaining strength.

Hatami warned against a strategy of “strategic attrition,” arguing that adversaries seek to weaken Iran gradually through sustained pressure. However, he expressed confidence that such plans would not succeed.

Concluding his remarks, the Army chief reaffirmed that the armed forces will defend Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity “to the last breath,” emphasizing commitment to the legacy of martyrs and national defense.

