Israel committed unprecedented record of crimes in 2022

"By leaving an unprecedented record (224 martyrs), the Zionist apartheid regime in 2022 made it the bloodiest year in terms of martyrdom and wounding of Palestinian men, women and children," the Iranian spokesman said in a tweet on Thursday.

Kan'ani added, "In less than 24 hours, 3 Palestinians in the West Bank were martyred by the Zionist occupiers and the number of Palestinian martyrs in less than the first two weeks of 2023 increased to 7 people, including 3 children!"

"The possibility of the escalation of the organized terrorism of the Israeli regime, led by a famous terrorist (Netanyahu), has increased global concerns about the increase in the crimes committed by the Zionists against the Palestinians," he added.

He further noted that the Palestinian nation can only pin hope on real freedom-seekers rather than western countries who claim tbe human rights advocates.

MNA/5680662