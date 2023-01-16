Saudi companies look for investing in Israel through Bahrain

The Zionist regime newspaper the Jerusalem Post quoted informed sources as saying that a number of Saudi companies are seeking business dealings with Israel through Bahrain.

The majority of Saudi companies' focus is on the technology area, although managers are unwilling to comment, the report continued.

It added that Bahrain's economy is mainly dependent on Saudi Arabia, which makes it easier for Saudi investors to commune with Israel.

Saudi Arabia is Bahrain's significant trading partner and the volume of Saudi investments in Bahrain is about 13 billion Saudi riyals, and currently, the Saudis have invested in about 400 Bahraini companies and 43 Saudi companies are registered in Bahrain.

