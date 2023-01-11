Resistance forces clash with Zionists in West Bank

The Zionist forces detained a Palestinian youth after raiding his house in Jenin. A Palestinian child and another citizen were also injured during the Zionists' attack on the area.

Palestinian people also confronted the Zionist soldiers in the Shu'afat camp in the Occupied al-Quds.

Meanwhile, local news sources reported that a Palestinian was shot by the Zionists in the Balata camp and armed clashes broke out following the incident.

Skirmishes were also reported in Nablus while the Zionists attacked Nablus to detain a Palestinian citizen. The attack led to several hours of conflict and in the end, the Zionists failed to achieve their goal. The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that a 20-year-old man sustained severe head injuries during the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Media sources reported that the Zionist regime forces have detained 15 Palestinians during the recent past hours.

Palestinian news sources, quoting the Zionist army spokesperson, on Wednesday reported that the Israeli regime will start a military maneuver near the Lebanese border.

