Resistance forces launch 15 anti-Zionist operations in 24 hrs

The operations included launching 3 shootings and damaging Zionist settlers' cars.

Resistance forces also clashed with the Zionists in 10 different regions, including al-Quds, Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem, and Al Khalil.

In response to the Zionists' crimes in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

Zionist media on late Monday reported that a massive blast has hit a base of the Israeli regime's army in Jenin in the northern West Bank. The cause of the explosion is not known yet.

An information center reported that 31 Zionists, mostly soldiers, were killed and 525 others were injured during the year 2022.

During 2022, more than 12,000 operations were carried out by Palestinian Resistance forces against the Zionists. Part of the operations included 848 shootings, 37 knife attacks, and two simultaneous explosions against the Zionists.

MP/FNA14011020000096