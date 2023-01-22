Netanyahu fires ally following High Court disqualification

Netanyahu fired Aryeh Deri on Sunday following the cabinet meeting.

The Zionist regime's prime minister also continued that he would find a legal way for Deri to continue being in his government.

The dismissal takes effect in 48 hours, meaning Netanyahu will have to find new ministers to take over Deri's responsibilities. This also means that Deri's tenure as both health minister and interior minister lasted some 26 days.

The Netanyahu regime faces huge protests as tens of thousands of settlers and Zionists gathered in Tel Aviv to protest plans by his new government to overhaul the country’s judicial system and weaken the Supreme Court.

Local media in the occupied lands said more than 100,000 people joined Saturday’s protests.

The rally followed another demonstration last week that also drew tens of thousands in an early challenge to Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultraorthodox government — the most right-wing since the foundation of the fake regime.

