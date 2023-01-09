  1. World
Turkey carries out air strikes on Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Turkey’s Air Force carried out several airstrikes on the facilities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, news sources reported on Monday.

According to the news sources, areas north of the Duhok province came under attack.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or damage, TASS reported.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. Ankara accuses the European countries and Washington of supporting the group despite being on their terrorism lists.

Based on the news sources of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.

