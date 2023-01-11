Turkish fighter jets conduct new air raids in northern Iraq

According to the report, Turkish planes bombarded Bamerni district in Al-Amadiyah (Amedi) in the north of Dohuk province on Wednesday morning.

The Iraqi source announced that a PKK base was targeted in the air attack.

According to local Iraqi media, two local farmers were also wounded.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey's military has deployed thousands of its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial and artillery attacks regularly.

Both Baghdad and Damascus have called Turkey's attacks and deployment of its troops an example of aggression and occupation and called for the withdrawal of its troops from their territories.

